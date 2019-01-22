Vintage begins. Deakin Estate winemaker celebrates 50 years

Today marks both our first day of the 2019 vintage at Deakin Estate AND winemaker Frank Newman's 50th vintage. As Frank crushed Murray Darling Chardonnay for our sparkling wine base today, he's remembering his first vintage at Penfolds Magill back in January 1969. He quips, " My first vintage was crushing Riverland Sultana.I had to fork it off the semi into an old (even then) Whitehill beater crusher. Boy was I fit by the end of that vintage."

Frank went on to become Senior White, then Red Winemaker at Penfolds, working alongside Max Schubert in the creation of Grange. Frank was then Chief Winemaker and Production Manager at Angoves for more than a decade and also made wine for BRL Hardy's Renmano.

Frank's experience in small and large wineries has consolidated his expertise in crafting wines across most styles and price points. He joined Deakin Estate in 2014, after decades of rich winemaking experience.

Frank says of his approach to winemaking, "My aim is always perfection and my football team's motto is something that has been the driving influence over my years as a winemaker. 'Nil satis nisi optimum' – not satisfied with less than the best.'

Congratulations Frank on a remarkable winemaking career, from everyone at Deakin Estate.